Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

ENV traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $66.08. 25,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,024. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -227.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Envestnet by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

