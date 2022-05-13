Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.21.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$2.55 on Thursday, hitting C$59.04. The company had a trading volume of 79,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,724. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.58. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$51.73 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 10.1700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

In other news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,280.79. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,790 shares of company stock valued at $834,037.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

