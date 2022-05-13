Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $25.05 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $8,283,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $64.13 on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,574.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,736.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,196.49 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

