Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $348,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,850,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,085. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.12. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.28 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.