Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,381. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.95 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.