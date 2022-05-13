Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,628 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 174,150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $588,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,931.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CEIX traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 635,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,897. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,815.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $55.26.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.