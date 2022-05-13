Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 901 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. CNX Resources makes up about 2.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of CNX Resources worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 69.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 83,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

