Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 3.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $499,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Republic Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RSG traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,149. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $131.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

