Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.12. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

