Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 415,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,038. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.