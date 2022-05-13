Express (NYSE:EXPR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Express alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXPR. TheStreet raised Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Express stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,758. The stock has a market cap of $235.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.37. Express has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Express by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.