FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,059 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,455,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.11. The stock had a trading volume of 70,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.