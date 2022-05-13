Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FENC traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $5.74. 791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,312. The firm has a market cap of $149.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.53 and a quick ratio of 13.54. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FENC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

