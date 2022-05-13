FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading Up 6.4%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.08). Approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.90).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The firm has a market cap of £33.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.00.

About FIH group (LON:FIH)

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

