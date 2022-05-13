Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Announces Earnings Results

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FOA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 437,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,590. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 23,538 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.47.

About Finance Of America Companies (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

