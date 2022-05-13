Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Announces Earnings Results

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
FOA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 437,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,590. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 23,538 shares during the last quarter.
About Finance Of America Companies (Get Rating)
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finance Of America Companies (FOA)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.