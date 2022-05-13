Financial Review: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) vs. Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -7.80% 10.73% 4.50% Berry -9.37% 8.68% 4.00%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Antero Resources and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 2 8 1 2.91 Berry 1 1 3 0 2.40

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $34.70, suggesting a potential upside of 7.85%. Berry has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Berry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.62 billion 2.17 -$186.90 million ($1.30) -24.75 Berry $544.95 million 1.44 -$15.54 million ($0.64) -15.14

Berry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Berry on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

