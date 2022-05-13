Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the April 15th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 516.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FINGF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International stock remained flat at $$26.01 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Finning International has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Finning International (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.