First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 463,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$162.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 30.70 and a quick ratio of 30.51.
About First Cobalt (CVE:FCC)
