First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Franco-Nevada worth $259,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.68. 569,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,850. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

