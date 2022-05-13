First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $184,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $122.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,280. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

