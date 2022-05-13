First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $646,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $67.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,330.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,202.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,583.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,743.80.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

