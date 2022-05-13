First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 73,528 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,788,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,528 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 8.28% of Flowserve worth $330,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Flowserve by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 938,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,402. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

