First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

