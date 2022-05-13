First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 2,044,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,798 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Solar by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 251,418 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in First Solar by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,240 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.