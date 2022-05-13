First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Down 64.3% in April

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FSD remained flat at $$11.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,359. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.