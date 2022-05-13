Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.52. 256,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,478. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $220.17 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.91 and its 200-day moving average is $278.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

