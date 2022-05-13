Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($3.94).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of FORT stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 239 ($2.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 236.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 250.70. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.40 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.07). The company has a market capitalization of £533.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £3,969.80 ($4,894.34).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

