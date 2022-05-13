Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.44.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up C$0.37 on Thursday, hitting C$3.92. 702,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,153. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.48 and a 12-month high of C$8.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.17 million. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

