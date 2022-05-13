Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) is Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s Largest Position

Sycale Advisors NY LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,414 shares during the period. FOX accounts for 16.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FOX worth $34,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. CQS US LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,352,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 358,640 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,390,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 66,768 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. 1,216,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,598. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.99.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

