FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $91.87. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.21.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

