Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FULC. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.72.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $7.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.52. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

