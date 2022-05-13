Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,935. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $29,361.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $214,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,518,945 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Funko by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Funko by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Funko by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

