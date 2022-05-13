Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $65.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($54.74) to €70.00 ($73.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.72. 8,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 83.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.