Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. 14,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,648. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.82. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMDA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

