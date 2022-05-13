GamyFi Platform (GFX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,365.00

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $86,476.28 and approximately $4,365.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00537258 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,406.29 or 2.05563171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

