Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,814. The company has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.69. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

