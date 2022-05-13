Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. 1,400,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

