Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,118,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,468. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

