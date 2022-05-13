Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 157,844 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,031,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 157,844 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.3% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned 0.11% of Comcast worth $253,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $41.48. 29,683,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,029,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

