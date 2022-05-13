Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 260,805 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,250,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,805 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for approximately 11.6% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,298,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 218,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Nestlé by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 56,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.52. 238,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,473. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

