Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 991 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PEP traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.72. 4,713,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average is $168.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.08 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

