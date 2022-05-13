Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the April 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 273.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded up $15.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.75. 2,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $274.93 and a twelve month high of $500.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.62.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

