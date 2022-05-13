Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €63.40 ($66.74) and last traded at €65.15 ($68.58). Approximately 128,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.65 ($70.16).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($72.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($90.53) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

