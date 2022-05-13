GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFL. National Bankshares decreased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.