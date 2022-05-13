Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 4,905 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 64,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 369,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,055,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

CarMax stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

