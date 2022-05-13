Glenview Trust Co Purchases 763 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in American Tower by 8.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $225.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.87. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

