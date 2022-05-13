Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.56. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

