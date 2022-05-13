Glenview Trust Co Sells 20,476 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,381 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 562,355 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,334 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,916,000 after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of LUV opened at $42.93 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

