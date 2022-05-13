Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Global Cord Blood stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 3,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%.
About Global Cord Blood (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
