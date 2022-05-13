Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 3,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 1.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

