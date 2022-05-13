Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

TSE GSV opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$0.79. The company has a market cap of C$157.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19.

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gold Standard Ventures news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 124,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$63,202.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,548,593 shares in the company, valued at C$25,170,685.24.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

